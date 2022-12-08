See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Allen Ho, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (83)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Allen Ho, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Ho works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MidAtlantic Retina Associates
    840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 83 ratings
Patient Ratings (83)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(10)
Dec 08, 2022
Dr.Allen Ho is exceptional, brilliant and has excellent doctor to patient communication skills.....
Anthony Broxton — Dec 08, 2022
About Dr. Allen Ho, MD

  Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
  35 years of experience
  English, Chinese, French and Spanish
  1922056712
Education & Certifications

  Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
  Wills Eye Hospital
  Morristown Medical Center
  Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ho works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ho’s profile.

Dr. Ho has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Ho speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.

83 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

