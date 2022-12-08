Dr. Allen Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Ho, MD
Dr. Allen Ho, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Allen Ho is exceptional, brilliant and has excellent doctor to patient communication skills.....
About Dr. Allen Ho, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1922056712
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Institute
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.