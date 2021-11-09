Dr. Allen Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Ho, MD
Dr. Allen Ho, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Ear Nose & Throat - 8631 W Third St8635 W 3rd St Ste 590W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1220
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Terrified when diagnosed with thyroid cancer but Dr Ho and his team makes everything so easy from the beginning to the end.First visit at the office Dr Ho explained everything about the surgery in detail like no other doctor does. It is very comforting once you know what you are detailing with. He also visited me before the surgery, after the surgery and the next morning his whole team visits me. Explained everything I need to know post op and f/u appointment. Plus the facility is very nice also. Nurses take very good care of you 24 hrs. Best team ever!Would definitely recommend to anyone!
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, Mandarin
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Stanford University Medical Center
- UCLA School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Mandarin.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.