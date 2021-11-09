See All Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Allen Ho, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Ho, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Ear Nose & Throat - 8631 W Third St
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 590W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Oral Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Terrified when diagnosed with thyroid cancer but Dr Ho and his team makes everything so easy from the beginning to the end.First visit at the office Dr Ho explained everything about the surgery in detail like no other doctor does. It is very comforting once you know what you are detailing with. He also visited me before the surgery, after the surgery and the next morning his whole team visits me. Explained everything I need to know post op and f/u appointment. Plus the facility is very nice also. Nurses take very good care of you 24 hrs. Best team ever!Would definitely recommend to anyone!
    linwei lu — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Allen Ho, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1386829604
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    • UCLA School of Medicine
    • Harvard University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ho’s profile.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

