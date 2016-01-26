Dr. Allen Hillel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Hillel, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Hillel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Hillel for 10 years. For many of those years I've seen him every 2-3 months. My condition is difficult to treat and requires effective communication in order to get it right. I've always found Dr. Hillel to be diligent, caring and extremely knowledgeable. The Dr is a med school professor and deals with complicated issues of the head and neck. I do a bit of research on my condition and anatomy and we communicate perfectly.
About Dr. Allen Hillel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Med Ctr
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
