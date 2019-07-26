See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salinas, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
34 years of experience
Dr. Allen Hershey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hershey works at SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine
    611 Abbott St Ste 101, Salinas, CA 93901
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 26, 2019
    My hip replacement surgery was on July 10, 2019. Two weeks after surgery I was walking without a cane or walker, with no pain. Dr. Hershey did my other hip 12 years ago and was able to match both my legs in length. His office recommended the right PT person for me, who has helped move at my recovery speed.
    Marilyn in Seaside, CA — Jul 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Orthopedic Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1487682845
    Medical Education
    OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Allen Hershey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hershey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hershey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hershey works at SVMC Orthopedics, Podiatry & Sports Medicine in Salinas, CA.

    Dr. Hershey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

