Dr. Allen Haraway, MD

Urology
4.7 (62)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Haraway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Haraway works at Mississippi Urology Clinic, PLLC in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mississippi Urology Clinic Pllc
    501 Marshall St Ste 301, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 353-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 09, 2022
    Every trip to his outpatient office has been absolutely pleasant. I recently had an appointment with him to have a stent removed. And as a quadriplegic who uses a wheelchair and who can't move my body in any way to help make the process easier, either for him, the nurse, or even myself, he still managed to get it done without me having to be removed from my wheelchair. I was completely thrilled by that because I had been dreading the thought of having to be physically removed from my wheelchair, just to have that little stent removed. Needless to say, it was Dr. Haraway and his nurse, who were the ones feeling more awkward/uncomfortable while I simply laid back in my chair and did nothing. But they got it done and we were all very satisfied.
    Adam B. — May 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Haraway, MD
    About Dr. Allen Haraway, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679769491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Haraway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haraway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haraway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haraway works at Mississippi Urology Clinic, PLLC in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Haraway’s profile.

    Dr. Haraway has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haraway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

