Super Profile

Dr. Allen Hamaker, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Hamaker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus

Dr. Hamaker works at MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
    3613 NW 56th St Ste 140, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 653-9225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Low Back Pain
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Low Back Pain
Joint Pain

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

4.6

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2018
    Dr. Hamaker is probably the best Internist I have ever had. He is very compassionate and appears to truly have an interst in yoir well being. I highly recommemd. Doug Hill 12/4/18.
    Douglas Hill in Oklahoma City, OK — Dec 05, 2018
    About Dr. Allen Hamaker, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326028663
    NPI Number

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Integris Baptist Medical Center
    • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
    • Integris Southwest Medical Center
    • Lakeside Women's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Hamaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamaker works at MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hamaker’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

