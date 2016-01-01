Dr. Allen Guehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Guehl, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Guehl, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine.
Dr. Guehl works at
Locations
Community Foot Specialists5925 N Main St Ste D, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 426-9500Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Community Foot Specialists2207 Olympic St, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 322-7607
Community Medical Specialists1 E National Rd Ste 300, Vandalia, OH 45377 Directions (937) 426-9500
Medical Service Associates3359 Kemp Rd Ste 230, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 313-9888
Community Foot Specialists1 Elizabeth Pl # 44, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 426-9500
Community Foot Specialists275 N Main St Ste A, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 426-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allen Guehl, MD
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1124050612
Education & Certifications
- Aerospace Med Inst
- Wright State U Sch Med
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
