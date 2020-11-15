See All Hand Surgeons in Murray, UT
Dr. Allen Groebs, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Groebs, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Groebs works at Utah Orthopaedic Specialists in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Utah Orthopaedic Specialists
    5316 S Woodrow St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 747-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 15, 2020
    Dr. Allen Groebs is an exquisite orthopedic surgeon. He has performed surgery on my right arm on three different occasions. I broke my arm in a mountain biking accident back in 2003 and the surgeon, at the time, put a plate and screws into my radius. It was excruciatingly painful and it took a full year before I could even turn a door knob. I finally decided to get the plate removed in 2006 and that's when I met Dr. Allen Groebs. He removed the plate and screws, filed down a large calcium deposit that had formed on the top of my wrist and even fixed the look of the original scar so that it's barely noticeable. In 2013, Dr. Groebs performed surgery on my ulna due to an injury I sustained after falling on ice. In 2014, I had my third surgery to remove the plate in my ulna. The scar is barely visible. I referred two friends to him and they just loved him. He performed surgery on both of them. He is truly the best at what he does. I highly recommend him.
    Piper Wood — Nov 15, 2020
    Dr. Allen Groebs, MD
    About Dr. Allen Groebs, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841228905
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Groebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groebs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groebs works at Utah Orthopaedic Specialists in Murray, UT. View the full address on Dr. Groebs’s profile.

    Dr. Groebs has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groebs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Groebs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groebs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.