Dr. Allen Groebs, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Groebs, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Groebs works at
Locations
Utah Orthopaedic Specialists5316 S Woodrow St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 747-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen Groebs is an exquisite orthopedic surgeon. He has performed surgery on my right arm on three different occasions. I broke my arm in a mountain biking accident back in 2003 and the surgeon, at the time, put a plate and screws into my radius. It was excruciatingly painful and it took a full year before I could even turn a door knob. I finally decided to get the plate removed in 2006 and that's when I met Dr. Allen Groebs. He removed the plate and screws, filed down a large calcium deposit that had formed on the top of my wrist and even fixed the look of the original scar so that it's barely noticeable. In 2013, Dr. Groebs performed surgery on my ulna due to an injury I sustained after falling on ice. In 2014, I had my third surgery to remove the plate in my ulna. The scar is barely visible. I referred two friends to him and they just loved him. He performed surgery on both of them. He is truly the best at what he does. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Allen Groebs, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1841228905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
