Dr. Allen Ghlandian, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Ghlandian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Ghlandian works at
Locations
-
1
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 952-2222
-
2
Loma Linda Surgery Residency11175 Campus St # 21108, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-4289
-
3
Kerri S Parks MD Inc1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 208, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 952-9700Friday1:00pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had two very successful procedures with Dr. G. Aside from being a nice guy and kind person, he makes things happen quickly and has a sense of urgency which is very appreciated by his patients who are typically in a whole lot of pain!
About Dr. Allen Ghlandian, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1538303680
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- University Of California, Irvine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
