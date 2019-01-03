Dr. Allen Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Gerber, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Gerber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Gerber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3125
-
2
Univ. Ear Nose and Throat of Northeastern New York Llp35 HACKETT BLVD, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerber?
Dr. Gerber is outstanding. The level of care he has provided to my son has been phenomenal. He treats him as if he were his own child. He never stops researching to find the best solution he can find and always has a plan b for just in case. I trust him more than words can say.
About Dr. Allen Gerber, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316951957
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- Beekman Downtown Hosp, NY Infirm
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerber speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.