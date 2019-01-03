Overview

Dr. Allen Gerber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.