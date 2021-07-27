See All Orthodontists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Allen Garai, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Allen Garai, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (1195)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allen Garai, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Vienna, VA. They completed their residency with Rochester U

Dr. Garai works at Garai Orthodontic Specialists in Vienna, VA with other offices in Great Falls, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Allen Garai
    427 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 844-8765
  2. 2
    Garai Orthodontic Specialists
    9912D Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, VA 22066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 844-8334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1195 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1195)
    5 Star
    (1048)
    4 Star
    (89)
    3 Star
    (34)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garai?

    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Garai’s office is very professional! Patient safety was first with CoVid protocols when illness peaked and as new data emerged. Ortho Treatment is appropriate and questions welcomed by staff!
    David — Jul 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Garai, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allen Garai, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garai to family and friends

    Dr. Garai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allen Garai, DDS.

    About Dr. Allen Garai, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295745677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rochester U
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Garai, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    1195 patients have reviewed Dr. Garai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allen Garai, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.