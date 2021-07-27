Overview

Dr. Allen Garai, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Vienna, VA. They completed their residency with Rochester U



Dr. Garai works at Garai Orthodontic Specialists in Vienna, VA with other offices in Great Falls, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.