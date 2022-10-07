See All Plastic Surgeons in Vancouver, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (114)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Gabriel works at Peace Health Southwest Med Grp in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PeaceHealth Plastic Surgery
    505 NE 87th Ave Ste 250, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 514-1010
  2. 2
    Allen Gabriel MD Pllc
    703 Broadway St Ste 700, Vancouver, WA 98660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 869-4200
  3. 3
    Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
    2211 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 487-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Allen Gabriel and his team are amazing! I went in a bit nervous from a previous bad experience with a different surgeon years ago. He reassured me he could fix what was wrong and he did that and more! He has perfect bedside manner and his artistry is amazing! I'm very happy with my surgery and %100 recommend him!
    R Miller — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821146770
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    Medical Education

