Dr. Allen Gabriel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Gabriel works at Peace Health Southwest Med Grp in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.