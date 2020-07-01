Overview

Dr. Allen Futral, MD is an Urology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Futral works at Champaign Dental Group in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.