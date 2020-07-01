Dr. Allen Futral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Futral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Futral, MD is an Urology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1301 Sigman Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 787-7311
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Futral is a Outstanding Doctor he truly cares about his patients and he listens to your concerns and explains everything in complete detail to you ?? I highly recommend Dr Futral to anyone He’s the best in his field !!!
About Dr. Allen Futral, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295839827
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Futral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Futral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Futral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Futral works at
Dr. Futral has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Futral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.