Dr. Allen Fung, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Fung, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Fung works at Forest Foot Care Group in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig J Campbell Dpm PC
    827 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 981-5098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Allen Fung, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093150153
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Fung, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fung works at Forest Foot Care Group in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fung’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

