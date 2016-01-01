Dr. Allen Fonseca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonseca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Fonseca, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Fonseca, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6331 Greenleaf Ave Ste J, Whittier, CA 90601 Directions (562) 464-3033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allen Fonseca, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275691586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonseca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonseca speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonseca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.
