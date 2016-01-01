Dr. Allen Flickinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flickinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Flickinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Flickinger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Magruder Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Flickinger works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Consultants of Northwest Ohio Inc.2109 Hughes Dr Ste 920, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 479-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- Magruder Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flickinger?
About Dr. Allen Flickinger, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538137229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flickinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flickinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flickinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flickinger works at
Dr. Flickinger has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flickinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flickinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flickinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flickinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flickinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.