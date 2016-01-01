Overview

Dr. Allen Fishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Fishman works at Fishman Center Total Eye Care in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.