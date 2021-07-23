Overview

Dr. Allen Fisher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at TRACY A WERTHEIMER DPM LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.