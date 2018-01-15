See All Dermatologists in Conyers, GA
Dr. Allen Filstein, MD

Dermatologic Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Filstein, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Filstein works at Simmon Katharine PA-C in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simmon Katharine PA-C
    1349 Milstead Rd NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 207-3005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis
Acne
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Dermatitis
Acne
  Acne
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Actinic Keratosis
Cellulitis
Granuloma of Skin
Ringworm
  Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
  Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  Rash
Rosacea
  Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
  Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
  Biopsy
Boil
  Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  Melanoma
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Patch Testing
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Scabies
  Scabies
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Skin Surgery
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Ulcer
  Ulcer
Wart Removal
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 15, 2018
    Excellent bedside manner, loveable staff!! Highly recommend to anyone with skin care needs!
    — Jan 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Filstein, MD
    About Dr. Allen Filstein, MD

    Dermatologic Surgery
    48 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1518968338
    Education & Certifications

    Emory Affil Hosps
    Grady Memorial Hospital
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Filstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Filstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Filstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Filstein works at Simmon Katharine PA-C in Conyers, GA. View the full address on Dr. Filstein’s profile.

    Dr. Filstein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Filstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

