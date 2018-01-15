Overview

Dr. Allen Filstein, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Filstein works at Simmon Katharine PA-C in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.