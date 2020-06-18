Dr. Allen Felix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Felix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Felix, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Felix works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Interventional Pain & Wellness4343 Market St Ste C, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 248-0485
-
2
Derek Nguyen MD Inc.4435 Brockton Ave Ste B, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 248-0485
-
3
Felix Medical Group Inc.8990 Garfield St Ste 8, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 248-0485
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Panel Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Principal Life
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felix?
I am fortunate enough to have two different HMO's for medical care; however, Dr. Felix is my "go-to" for any illness that I deem significant and/or require long term care. I trust his expertise. He is a forward thinker and a true professional.
About Dr. Allen Felix, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063456978
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Found Hospital
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of Southern Calfornia
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felix works at
Dr. Felix speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Felix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.