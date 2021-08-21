Dr. Allen Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Evans, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center.
Locations
Central Ca Ear Nose & Throat1351 E Spruce Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-3303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans has been excellent. My sinus procedure went smoothly, his bedside manner is always comforting, he listens, and explains things.
About Dr. Allen Evans, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1285694422
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Jewish Hospital Washington University
- Jewish Hosp-Wash U|Jewish Hospital Wash University
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Evans using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Chronic Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.