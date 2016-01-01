Dr. Allen Dumont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Dumont, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Dumont, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Locations
Allen D Dumont MD PC911 Brown St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 769-1198
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allen Dumont, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1528020492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumont has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumont accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
