Overview

Dr. Allen Dorsett, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Dorsett works at Endocrine Psychiatry Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.