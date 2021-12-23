Overview

Dr. Allen Cortez, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cortez works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.