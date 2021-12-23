Dr. Allen Cortez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Cortez, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Cortez, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Locations
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation34 Mark West Springs Rd Fl 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 541-7900
Northern California Medical Associates Inc1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 579-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cortez is very professional as well as compassionate and sincere. I felt instantly at ease and assured by his demeanor and the way he spoke to me. He answered all my questions and is very competent. Best doctor/surgeon I’ve ever dealt with. My surgery went well and I am so thankful for him.
About Dr. Allen Cortez, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortez speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.