Dr. Allen Corbett, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Corbett, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Corbett works at Calavar Family Physicians in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NOAH Calavar Family Health Center
    3525 W Calavar Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 938-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 14, 2016
    Jul 14, 2016
I saw Dr . Corbett today for the first time. I have seen the NP that used to be in his office before. But as I said today was my first time seeing Dr. Corbett he was very polite and friendly. He took his time and answered all my questions. He did not make me feel rushed. Very pleased with this office.
Brian5856 in Peoria , AZ — Jul 14, 2016
    Brian5856 in Peoria , AZ — Jul 14, 2016
    About Dr. Allen Corbett, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588848717
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Corbett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corbett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corbett works at Calavar Family Physicians in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Corbett’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

