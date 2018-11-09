Dr. Allen Clyde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Clyde, DPM
Dr. Allen Clyde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Felipe Ruiz724 Medical Center Dr E Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 298-7533
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
OMG!! Dr. C ALLEN is the BEST! Compassionate, caring, amazing, went in for ingrown toenail, cured me as if I never had been suffering. Peeps out there in social media I highly recommend Dr. Allen ??????Thank you so much Dr. C ALLEN. Sincerely, EES
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Clyde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clyde accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clyde has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyde.
