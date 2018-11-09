Overview

Dr. Allen Clyde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Clyde works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.