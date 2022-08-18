Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Locations
Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology515 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-2037
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-2134
South Bend Clinic At Granger14950 STATE ROAD 23, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 232-2037
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In all my visits with Dr. Clark, he takes the time to address any questions or concerns. I never feel rushed. He will also discuss treatment options so I feel I have a say and understanding of what my options are . I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Allen Clark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891013967
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.