See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Chudzinski works at University of South Florida Colon and Rectal Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    University of South Florida Division of Colon & Rectal Surgery
    2 Tampa General Cir # 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chudzinski?

    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr. Chudzinski is amazing. I had a benign tumor in my colon that had to be removed. During my first visit he assured me that he would take good care of me – and he did. Dr. Chudzinski reviewed all of the various pre-op test results, discussed my options and various potential outcomes. Dr. Chudzinski and his entire staff are professional, caring and dedicated to his patients and their families. A really great team! My surgery was to be 4 or 5 hours. While in, surgery Dr. Chudzinski had his staff call my wife with an update every 2 hours. While in recovery, he called my wife and gave her another update. My 3rd day in the hospital, Dr. Chudzinski came in to discuss my pending discharge. My wife hadn’t arrived yet, so he had me call her on my cell phone, put her on speaker and we had a conference call. From the first time we met him, through surgery, and post-op, Dr. Chudzinski and his team answered every question. We were never rushed. Surgery was a success – Thank You Dr. Chudzinski!
    Steve W — Apr 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chudzinski to family and friends

    Dr. Chudzinski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chudzinski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD.

    About Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750526273
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chudzinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chudzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chudzinski works at University of South Florida Colon and Rectal Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chudzinski’s profile.

    Dr. Chudzinski has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chudzinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudzinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chudzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chudzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allen Chudzinski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.