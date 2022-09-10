Dr. Allen Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Chu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Neuromuscular Diseases and EMG, Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
1
Houston Neurology & Sleep Diagnostic Center18220 State Highway 249 Ste 240, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 469-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Houston Neurology and Sleep Diagnostic center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 430, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (281) 469-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment was quick and easy. He told me what was happening as he did the test. I was very relaxed and at ease.
About Dr. Allen Chu, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1861495129
Education & Certifications
- Neuromuscular Diseases and EMG, Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- U Mo
- Kaohsiung Medical University
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
