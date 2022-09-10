Overview

Dr. Allen Chu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Neuromuscular Diseases and EMG, Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital



Dr. Chu works at Houston Neurology and Sleep Diagnostic Center in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.