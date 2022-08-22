Dr. Allen Chroman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chroman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Chroman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Donald E Wallens MD A Medical Corp.2080 Century Park E Ste 1406, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 284-8500
highly recommend he couldn't be more caring and understanding. Many psychiatrists are not they only want to push medications and don't want to deal with root causes of anxiety, depression. Dr. Chroman does.
Dr. Chroman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chroman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chroman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Adjustment Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chroman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chroman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chroman.
