Dr. Allen Chroman, MD

Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Chroman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chroman works at Donald E Wallens MD A Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Adjustment Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Donald E Wallens MD A Medical Corp.
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1406, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 284-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 22, 2022
highly recommend he couldn't be more caring and understanding. Many psychiatrists are not they only want to push medications and don't want to deal with root causes of anxiety, depression. Dr. Chroman does.
Melanie Savage — Aug 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Allen Chroman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578602728
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Chroman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chroman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chroman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chroman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chroman works at Donald E Wallens MD A Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chroman’s profile.

Dr. Chroman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Adjustment Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chroman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chroman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chroman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chroman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chroman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

