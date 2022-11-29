Overview

Dr. Allen Chiang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue.



Dr. Chiang works at Mid Atlantic Retina in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA, Lansdale, PA, Plymouth Meeting, PA and Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.