Dr. Allen Chiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Chiang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue.
Dr. Chiang works at
Locations
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
Midatlantic Retina Associates5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (800) 331-6634
Lansdale125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 315, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (800) 331-6634
MidAtlantic Retina Associates4060 Butler Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (800) 331-6634
Huntingdon Valley727 Welsh Rd Ste 203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (800) 331-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
We cannot say enough of Dr. Chiang! He is an amazing doctor, wonderful personality and has been a God-send to my husband.
About Dr. Allen Chiang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1326212960
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- UCLA
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
