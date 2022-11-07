Dr. Allen Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Chen, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 853-8541Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw a another doctor in training initially then Dr. Chen came in and summarized everything in a clear and concise manner. Answered all my questions and the injection a week later went as smoothly as I could have imagined.
About Dr. Allen Chen, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992810790
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
