Overview

Dr. Allen Chen, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

