Dr. Allen Chen, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (102)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Chen, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Spine Center
    1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8541
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 102 ratings
Patient Ratings (102)
5 Star
(93)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 07, 2022
Saw a another doctor in training initially then Dr. Chen came in and summarized everything in a clear and concise manner. Answered all my questions and the injection a week later went as smoothly as I could have imagined.
B.A. — Nov 07, 2022
About Dr. Allen Chen, MD

  • Interventional Spine Medicine
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1992810790
Education & Certifications

  • University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • University of Maryland Medical Center
  • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chen works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

Dr. Chen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

102 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

