Dr. Allen Champion, DDS
Overview
Dr. Allen Champion, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Champion works at
Locations
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
They are very good, my only complaint is the wait time..
About Dr. Allen Champion, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1245215508
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Champion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
212 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.
