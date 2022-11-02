Dr. Allen Burris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Burris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Burris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Burris works at
Locations
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology348 Browns Hill Ct, Midlothian, VA 23114
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology7650 E Parham Rd Ste 210, Henrico, VA 23294
Hospital Affiliations
Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife & I have been patients of Dr. Burris for 20+yrs. We have nothing but the upmost respect & trust for this excellent Dr. Difficult to find a Dr that will treat the root cause of your problem & not the symptons. Thank you Dr. Burris.
About Dr. Allen Burris, MD
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
41 years of experience
English
- 1487646485
Education & Certifications
National Institutes of Health
Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
Emory University Affil Hospital
New York Medical College
University of Virginia
Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Burris has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
