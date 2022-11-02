Overview

Dr. Allen Burris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Burris works at Virginia Diabetes & Endocrinology in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.