Dr. Allen Bowling, MD

Neurology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Bowling, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Bowling works at Neurology Care, PC in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Care, PC
    Neurology Care, PC
701 E Hampden Ave Ste 518, Englewood, CO 80113
(303) 963-0611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 14, 2018
Dr Bowling is a genuinely caring doctor who is an expert in his field. I highly recommended him!
Lone Tree, CO — Feb 14, 2018
About Dr. Allen Bowling, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790778744
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Residency
  • University Of California (San Francisco)
Internship
  • University Of California (San Francisco)
Medical Education
  • Yale University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Bowling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bowling works at Neurology Care, PC in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bowling’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

