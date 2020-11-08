Dr. Allen Bott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Bott, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Bott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard A Kahn MD Inc.3120 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 834-1813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bott?
Dr. Bott put me on a treatment program that lessened my nerve pain in my legs caused by back surgery. He took the time to thoroughly examine me and then clearly explain to me what was happening. He is someone that I trust and would recommend to0 anyone. Gene Agress Berkeley Ca.
About Dr. Allen Bott, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1770577652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bott accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bott works at
Dr. Bott has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.