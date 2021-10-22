Dr. Allen Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Berkowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Locations
Marlton5000 Sagemore Dr Ste 103, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-4263
Advanced Orthopedics New England1000 Asylum Ave Ste D3, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 728-6740
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and caring
About Dr. Allen Berkowitz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1497849913
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital Raymond M. Curtis Hand Center
- New York University Bellevue Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berkowitz speaks Greek.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
