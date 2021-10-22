Overview

Dr. Allen Berkowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Hand Surgery/Rehabilitation Center in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.