Dr. Allen Beecham, DO
Dr. Allen Beecham, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Georgia Physician Associates PC2000 Village Professional Dr Ste 200, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 245-6244
Shefa Pain Consultants5745 Old Winder Hwy Ste C, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 450-6350
Southern Health Management Inc2060 Northlake Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (678) 245-6235
Great doctor & staff!!! Very caring & knowledgeable doctor that took plenty of time listening to my pain conditions & took care of relieving my pain, all staff was very nice & office very clean with short wait time. I highly recommend Dr Beecham & so glad I was able to get an appt with him! He was very compassionate & understood my pain level & treated it accordingly.
About Dr. Allen Beecham, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Fort Worth Osteo Med Ctr
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Dr. Beecham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beecham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beecham has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beecham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beecham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beecham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beecham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beecham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.