Dr. Allen Baidey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baidey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Baidey, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Baidey, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baidey works at
Locations
-
1
Allen Baidey MD1501 Laurel St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 552-3487
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baidey?
Dr. Baidey has been helping me deal with pain from multiple herniated disks for 12 + years . When he retired I had to get treated by other Doctors who made the pain worse . I was very happy when Dr. Baidey returned to his practice . He listens to his patients and addresses the situation , other Doctors make you wait weeks before someone from their office returns your call . I highly recommend Dr. Baidey Jimmy Signore ( Sarasota Fl )
About Dr. Allen Baidey, MD
- Pain Medicine Neurology
- English
- 1184739476
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baidey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baidey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baidey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baidey works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baidey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baidey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baidey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baidey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.