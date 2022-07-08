See All Neurologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Allen Baidey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Allen Baidey, MD

Pain Medicine Neurology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allen Baidey, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Baidey works at Neuro-Interventional Pain Mgmt in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Allen Baidey MD
    1501 Laurel St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 552-3487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Disorders
Neck Injuries
Nerve Block, Somatic
Back Disorders
Neck Injuries
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baidey?

    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Baidey has been helping me deal with pain from multiple herniated disks for 12 + years . When he retired I had to get treated by other Doctors who made the pain worse . I was very happy when Dr. Baidey returned to his practice . He listens to his patients and addresses the situation , other Doctors make you wait weeks before someone from their office returns your call . I highly recommend Dr. Baidey Jimmy Signore ( Sarasota Fl )
    Jimmy Signore — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Baidey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allen Baidey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baidey to family and friends

    Dr. Baidey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baidey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allen Baidey, MD.

    About Dr. Allen Baidey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184739476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Baidey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baidey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baidey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baidey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baidey works at Neuro-Interventional Pain Mgmt in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baidey’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baidey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baidey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baidey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baidey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allen Baidey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.