Dr. Allen Avedian, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Avedian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA.
Locations
Community Health Centers Templeton325 Posada Ln, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 239-0644
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Avedian for over a year or two and have been very pleased with his treatments and communications. He is open to discuss options for treatment of conditions and always is kind to me, even when I'm disagreeing with a medicine he wants me to take... I hope he's around for a long time.
About Dr. Allen Avedian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003340423
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avedian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avedian accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avedian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avedian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avedian.
