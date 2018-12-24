Dr. Allen Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Alvarez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
San Antonio Office9618 Huebner Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 651-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
A true absolute professional. He is full of wisdom and knowledge and The customer service is Amazing! I would recommandeer him and Sage Bariatric To anyone looking for a positive experience!!!
About Dr. Allen Alvarez, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1497995484
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.