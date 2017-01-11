Dr. Allen Ahdoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahdoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Ahdoot, MD
Dr. Allen Ahdoot, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Dr. Ahdoot works at
North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 482-7955
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr.Ahdoot is an awesome doctor. This doctor made me feel comfortable and caring with my check up. Finally , he treat me very nice and respect. Thank you , Dr. Ahdoot
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1053364323
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Ahdoot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahdoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahdoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahdoot has seen patients for Esophagitis, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahdoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahdoot speaks Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahdoot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahdoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahdoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahdoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.