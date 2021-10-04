Overview

Dr. Allen Agapay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Agapay works at Arizona Advanced Surgery in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.