Dr. Allen Agapay, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Agapay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Agapay works at
Locations
Arizona Advanced Surgery7727 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 220, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 843-8317
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agapay repaired a umbilical hernia via robot. He explained the whole process answered all my questions, participated in my rehab plan and his staff was great. The recovery was relatively pain free and major pain was gone after 2 days. It is now a little past 2 weeks and I am back at the gym for cardio, no issues. I would highly recommend Dr. A and I could not be more happy with my results. PS: Ask him about his motorcycle racing career :]
About Dr. Allen Agapay, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962401117
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agapay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agapay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agapay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agapay has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agapay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Agapay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agapay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agapay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agapay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.