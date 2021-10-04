See All General Surgeons in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Allen Agapay, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Agapay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Agapay works at Arizona Advanced Surgery in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Advanced Surgery
    7727 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 220, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 843-8317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Dr. Agapay repaired a umbilical hernia via robot. He explained the whole process answered all my questions, participated in my rehab plan and his staff was great. The recovery was relatively pain free and major pain was gone after 2 days. It is now a little past 2 weeks and I am back at the gym for cardio, no issues. I would highly recommend Dr. A and I could not be more happy with my results. PS: Ask him about his motorcycle racing career :]
    Chas — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Allen Agapay, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962401117
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Agapay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agapay is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Agapay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agapay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Agapay works at Arizona Advanced Surgery in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Agapay's profile.

    Dr. Agapay has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agapay on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Agapay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agapay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agapay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agapay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.