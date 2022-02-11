Overview

Dr. Allegra Tenkman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Tenkman works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.