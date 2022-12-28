Dr. Allegra Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allegra Cummings, MD
Overview
Dr. Allegra Cummings, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Cummings works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology232 W 80th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (646) 962-3020
-
2
Columbus Circle Ob Gyn200 W 57th St Ste 1300, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 636-8900
- 3 1090 Amsterdam Ave Ste 6A, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-5179
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
Had a great experience with Dr Cummings - she is very warm and takes the time to explain things well and put you at ease. The practice is very clean and modern and I loved that she delivers at Alexandra Cohen - having all private rooms (at no extra cost) was 100% worth it and I can’t imagine having a shared room for that type of experience. I am also extremely pleased with how quickly I healed from my planned c section and how great the scar looks - all credit to Dr Cummings!
About Dr. Allegra Cummings, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497756035
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.