Ophthalmology
4.5 (108)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allan Wulc, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Wulc works at Allan E. Wulc, MD in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Allan E. Wulc, MD
    610 W Germantown Pike Ste 161, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

  Jefferson Abington Hospital

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Dec 20, 2022
Consulted with him regarding TED with horrible double vision. After a thorough exam he recommended I see a specialist at Scheie Eye institute at Penn. After trying several avenues she recommended eye surgery which was just performed in November. Life changing! I can’t thank Dr. Wulk enough for his recommendation.
The best Nonna. — Dec 20, 2022
Dr. Allan Wulc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wulc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wulc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wulc works at Allan E. Wulc, MD in Plymouth Meeting, PA. View the full address on Dr. Wulc’s profile.

108 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulc.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wulc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wulc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

