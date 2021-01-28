Overview

Dr. Allan White, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.



Dr. White works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.