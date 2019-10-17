Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Weiss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baycare Medical Group Neurology-st. Anthony's Hospital1201 5th Ave N Ste 202, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 820-7701
-
2
Saint Anthonys Neurology Group1099 5th Ave N # 300, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 820-7701
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Dr. Weiss is a fierce advocate for his patients. I would not be here today without his expertise. He is an amazing physician. In addition, the infusion nurses in his office are amazingly kind, knowledgeable and compassionate. The entire staff in this practice is the best!
About Dr. Allan Weiss, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578571881
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.