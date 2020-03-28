Dr. Allan Wax, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Wax, DPM
Overview
Dr. Allan Wax, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chester, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Wax works at
Locations
VCU Health Orthopaedics13048 Rivers Bend Rd Fl 1, Chester, VA 23836 Directions (804) 373-6272
VCU Health Orthopaedics325 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 100, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 373-6290Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had an ingrown toenail. Dr Wax was very professional and quickly performed the operation with very little pain or discomfort. I highly recommend Dr Wax for this procedure.
About Dr. Allan Wax, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609834795
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wax has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wax has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.