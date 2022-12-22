Dr. Allan Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Wang, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Main (Kona) office75-166 Kalani St Ste 204, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-9264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in Dr Wang's care for about four years. He follows my asthma, allergies and is now treating me for a common variable immunodeficiency disorder. Dr Wang listens, answers questions and lets you know how he is evaluating your medical situation. He is smart, at times appropriately funny and a very compassionate physician. He is a delight to have as my health care provider.
About Dr. Allan Wang, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013911924
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp/Harvard Med School
- Chldns Hosp/U Wash
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
