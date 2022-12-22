Overview

Dr. Allan Wang, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine.



Dr. Wang works at Main (Kona) office in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.